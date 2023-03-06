Progeny 3 Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Joby Aviation comprises about 0.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 101,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 564,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,689. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512 over the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

