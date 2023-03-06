Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 36,927 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,927 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 604.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TECK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.