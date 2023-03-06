Progeny 3 Inc. Has $71.24 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,015 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 11.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Peabody Energy worth $71,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 1,717,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,249. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,140,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

