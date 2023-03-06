Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.62. The company had a trading volume of 647,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average is $305.38. The company has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

