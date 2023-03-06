Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 1,851,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,786,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

