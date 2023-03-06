Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.25. 200,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,957. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

