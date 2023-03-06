Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,706 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,545,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,039,734. The company has a market capitalization of $619.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,304,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

