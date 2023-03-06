Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.55. 576,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,976. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.81.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

