Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $5,748,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.97 on Monday, hitting $365.94. 125,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,847. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.21. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.