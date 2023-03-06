Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells $1,819,468.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primerica Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PRI traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,990. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.