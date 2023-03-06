Price Jennifer C. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Price Jennifer C. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.07% of Atlas worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 430.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATCO remained flat at $15.39 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,477. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

