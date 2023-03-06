Price Jennifer C. Buys 430,016 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Price Jennifer C. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,016 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.49. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mistras Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.