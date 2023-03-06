Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.17. 104,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

