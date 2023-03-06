Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group comprises about 0.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,286,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 112,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 197,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

