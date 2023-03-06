Prentice Capital Management LP Makes New $13.30 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,353,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,295,000. Snap makes up about 9.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $12.06. 28,690,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,106,590. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

