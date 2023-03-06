Prentice Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 3.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 3,833,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
