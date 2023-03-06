Prentice Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061,678 shares during the quarter. Advantage Solutions makes up 1.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Advantage Solutions worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,602,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 86,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

