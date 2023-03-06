Prana Capital Management LP Takes $558,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 25.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 25,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

