Prana Capital Management LP Sells 495,257 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,257 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 879,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. 1,336,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

