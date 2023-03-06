Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 7,142 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PHM traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $55.37. 365,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,860. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

