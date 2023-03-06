Prana Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 79,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,142. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 256.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.