Prana Capital Management LP Invests $9.39 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.