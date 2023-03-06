Prana Capital Management LP Invests $33.95 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,000. CME Group makes up about 2.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of CME Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,029. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

