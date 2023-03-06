Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $38,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.