Prana Capital Management LP Has $752,000 Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGCP remained flat at $5.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

