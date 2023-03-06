Prana Capital Management LP Has $574,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,086. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

