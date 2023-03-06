Prana Capital Management LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 285,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,562. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

