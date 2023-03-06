Prana Capital Management LP Buys 60,322 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.93. 79,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

