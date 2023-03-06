Prana Capital Management LP Buys 15,504 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,607 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

