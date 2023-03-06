Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $80.56 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up about 7.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 4.02% of Primo Water worth $80,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.48. 81,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

