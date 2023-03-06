Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RCI Hospitality worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RICK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

