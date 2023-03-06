Potomac Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up 2.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
