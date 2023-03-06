Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,828. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Fathom news, CEO Joshua Harley acquired 18,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $38,770.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,742 shares in the company, valued at $437,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,076 shares of company stock valued at $231,694. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

