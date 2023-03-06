Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 333,437 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 333,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

