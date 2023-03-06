Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,622 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 19,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $352,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

