Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $10.66 Million in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 706,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000. Richardson Electronics comprises about 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. 37,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,805. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

