Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,761 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,363. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

