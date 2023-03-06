Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,133 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas makes up 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 206,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

