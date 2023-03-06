Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Custom Truck One Source worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock remained flat at $7.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

