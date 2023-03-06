Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.18. 187,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.