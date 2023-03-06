Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 264,745 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 20.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Andersons by 138.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Andersons by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $718,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,382. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

