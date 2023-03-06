Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass makes up 2.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Tecnoglass worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $41.45. 102,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

