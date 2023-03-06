Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 212,091 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

About Vermilion Energy

VET stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 547,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.