Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,639 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for 1.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx Profile

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.