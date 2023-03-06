Portland Ltd Buys New Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Agora makes up about 10.6% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agora by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 357,241 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Agora by 420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter worth $4,069,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of API stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.48. 201,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,592. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

