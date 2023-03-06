Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $1.98 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 3.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,390,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,196 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 283.1% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $4,246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $5,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 287,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

