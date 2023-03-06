Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 116 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 168.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $634,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Baidu by 66.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 30.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.03. 1,172,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

