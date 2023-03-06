Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,069 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 0.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,524. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

