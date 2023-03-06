Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.24. 94,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,499. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

