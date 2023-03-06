Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,143 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $90,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 117,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,996. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

